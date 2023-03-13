Retailers in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace among state lottery’s ‘luckiest’ in north Puget Sound

Washington’s Lottery Monday announced its Luckiest Retailers of 2022 for the state’s North and South Puget Sound regions, and among them are stores in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

Those named sold the most winning tickets valued at $1,000 or more.

The South Puget Sound Region has been named the Luckiest Region in the state for the fifth year in a row with the top 10 retailers totaling 111 wins. Located in that region, the Safeway at 900 Meridian E, Ste 12 in Milton is officially the Luckiest Retailer in the state with 16 wins of $1,000 or more.

The North Puget Sound Region had 69 wins of $1,000 or more, securing itself as the second luckiest region in Washington. The Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way in Everett took the region’s top spot with 12 wins.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the North Puget Sound Region are:

12 Wins: Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way in Everett

7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 4615 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood

7 Wins: QFC at 27008 92nd Ave. N.W. in Stanwood

7 Wins: Haggen at 8915 Market Pl. in Lake Stevens

6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 12906 Bothell Everett Hwy in Everett

6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 9925 State Ave. in Marysville

6 Wins: WinCo Foods at 21900 Highway 99 in Edmonds

6 Wins: Safeway at 4301 212th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace

6 Wins: Safeway at 20500 Olympic Pl. N.E. in Arlington

6 Wins: Rosario Market at 3101 Commercial Ave. in Anacortes

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities, and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.