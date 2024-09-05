Revive I-5 crews return for expansion joints on southbound I-5 in south Seattle Sept. 6–9

The final weekend of Revive I-5 expansion joint replacement on Interstate 5 over Military Road begins Friday evening, Sept. 6. People who rely on southbound I-5 should prepare for lane reductions 24 hours a day between Albro Place and mid-Boeing Field.

Lane reductions begin as early as 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; by 11 p.m. the southbound freeway will be reduced to two lanes until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Weekend-long lane closures allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to complete work more efficiently, like replacing aging joints and pouring concrete around the joints. This work is weather dependent.

With southbound I-5 reduced to two lanes, travelers should:

– Allow extra travel time.

– Consider alternative routes.

– Look at transit possibilities.

Crews on this project recently completed panel replacements and grinding work to smooth rough surfaces and remove ruts in the road. This Revive I-5 project is just one aspect of the critical preservation work occurring in the state. Lane closures on northbound and southbound I-5 will continue on weeknights as the work wraps up with restriping on the roadway.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map, download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates.