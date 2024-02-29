Revive I-5 work scheduled to return for weekend of lane reductions March 1-4

After more than 100 panels replaced, contractor crews will return Friday for another weekend of continuous weekend-long lane reductions on southbound Interstate 5 between Albro Place and mid-Boeing Field, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said in a news release. Nearby ramps will stay open during this weekend’s work.

Lane closure details

Lane reductions begin at 11 p.m. Friday, March 1, through 4 a.m. Monday, March 4. The configuration for closures is:

11 p.m. Friday, March 1, until noon, Saturday, March 2, southbound I-5 will be reduced from five lanes to one right lane.

Noon, Saturday, March 2, until 4 a.m. Monday, March 4, the southbound freeway will be reduced from five lanes to two lanes.

Weekend lane closures allow contractor crews working for WSDOT to replace broken and cracked concrete more efficiently. This work is weather dependent and could be postponed because of heavy rain.

In addition to replacing concrete panels, lane reductions allow crews to grind and remove ruts in the road and replace expansion joints on northbound and southbound I-5 at Military Road. The critical preservation work for this Revive I-5 project improves the driving surface. Weeknight lane and ramp closures on northbound and southbound I-5 will continue between Seattle and Tukwila until fall 2024.

