Rewards offered for information leading to suspect in Edmonds 7-11 homicide

Edmonds police said Tuesday that two rewards are being offered for any information leading to the arrest and charging of the person or persons responsible for the death of Nagendiram Kandasamy, who was shot and killed at an Edmonds 7-11 store Friday, Feb. 22.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward, while the 7-11 Corporation is offering an additional $10,000, police said.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and receive the cash rewards must submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by downloading the P3 Tips App to your phone or by going to www.P3Tips.com You will never be asked to give your name. You can also call the anonymous Hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The victim was found unresponsive on the floor by a customer who entered the 7-11 — located at 8101 238th St. S.W. — around 5 a.m. Friday. Police units from across Snohomish County, King County and the Washington State Patrol responded to the area and a K-9 unit was dispatched in an unsuccessful attempt to track and locate the suspect

Police are still searching for the suspect, and have released a still photograph from the video in the hope that the public can help identify him. He is described as a white male, possibly in his 20s, wearing black shoes, black pants and a red and black jacket. The hood of the jacket was up and his face was covered when he entered the store.

There is also a surveillance video of the suspect and a photo of a vehicle that may be related to this case in our previous story.

Police said the subject is a serious threat to the public, so anyone seeing him should not approach him and instead call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Edmonds Police Department at 425-771-0200. A phone tip line is available by calling 425-771-0212. Online tips can be submitted through www.edmondswa.gov/police/anonymous-tip.html.