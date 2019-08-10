Ribbon cut for Anytime Fitness in Lynnwood

1
0
Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, center, and Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Linda Jones, right, help Anytime Fitness representatives cut the ribbon for their Lynnwood location. (Photo courtesy City of Lynnwood)

Anytime Fitness in Lynnwood celebrated the opening of its facility with a recent ribbon cutting that included Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith and Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Linda Jones.

The Lynnwood location, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is at 4114 198th St. S.W.

Membership includes a fitness consultation, member on-boarding plan, movement and body composition analysis, nutrition guidance, and your own certified coach. Anytime Fitness membership also includes access to all 4,500-plus gyms worldwide.

Learn more here.

 