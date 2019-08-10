Ribbon cut for Anytime Fitness in Lynnwood

Anytime Fitness in Lynnwood celebrated the opening of its facility with a recent ribbon cutting that included Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith and Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Linda Jones.

The Lynnwood location, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is at 4114 198th St. S.W.

Membership includes a fitness consultation, member on-boarding plan, movement and body composition analysis, nutrition guidance, and your own certified coach. Anytime Fitness membership also includes access to all 4,500-plus gyms worldwide.

Learn more here.