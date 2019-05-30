Ribbon cut for Human Forge Movement Training in Lynnwood

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith helped representatives from Human Forge Movement Training cut the ribbon last week for their Lynnwood business.

Owned and operated by veterans, Human Forge was established to provide a complete training solution for athletes of all levels and backgrounds. The two-story facility, located at 19019 36th Ave. W. in Lynnwood, features a complete range of diverse training equipment as well as a full military-style outdoor obstacle course with turf sprint lanes.

Human Forge specializes in preparing athletes for all forms of obstacle course races as well as entry into the armed services as well as law enforcement and fire services.

Learn more at humanforgetraining.com.