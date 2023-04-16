Ribbon cut for Visionworks at Lynnwood Place 31 seconds ago 0 Tali Kiboigo, licensed general manager at Visionworks, and his team join Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Lynnwood Chamber President/CEO Linda Jones last week to cut the ribbon for their new location at Lynnwood Place, 3101 184th St. S.W. The company provides on-site eye exams, glasses and contact lenses.
