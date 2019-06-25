Ribbon cutting June 26 for Lynnwood Peace Pole installations

The City of Lynnwood is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the the completion of the Rotary Club of Lynnwood’s Peace Poles project at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at Lynnwood City Hall, located at 19100 44th Avenue West.

The Peace Poles are part of an Eagle Scout project by Jim Osbourn, who planted nine poles around the city. The poles will feature messages of peace in multiple languages.

Osbourn said the Peace Poles are meant to serve as a reminder for the city to visualize and champion world peace every day.

The project was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lynnwood.