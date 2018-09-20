Ribbon cuttings for Interurban Trail link, public art piece set for Monday

Community members are invited to two ribbon cuttings set for Monday, Sept. 24.

First up, cyclists, runners and walkers are invited to the ribbon cutting of the Interurban Trail Missing Link, located where the Interurban Trail meets 212th Street Southwest. The event begins at 2 p.m. In addition to a ribbon cutting, attendees are invited to be among the first to travel on the new pathway on their bicycles, or by walking or running.

After the Interurban Trail ribbon cutting, another colorful signal box will be celebrated at the intersection of Highway 99 and 212th Street Southwest. This ribbon cutting will occur after the first one, and is expected to begin around 3 p.m. The artwork on this signal box celebrates the history of fire services in Lynnwood, from the first fire engine to the new South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority.