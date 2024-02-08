Richard H. White: A kind and generous man who mentored many

Richard H. White

Richard H. White, born May 10, 1949, in Littlefork, MN and a longtime resident of Edmonds, WA passed away on Jan 20, 2024. Throughout his lifetime, Rick was a kind and generous man. He was a mentor who impacted and influenced many lives between his services in the Marine Corps as a Vietnam Vet, working on the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline in the 70’s, 30+ years working for King County, and coaching youth sports for over 20 years in both King and Snohomish Counties. Rick was inspirational to the people that were lucky enough to have him in their lives. There is something to be said about a man who was called “Coach” until the day he passed.

Rick is survived by his wife Laura White, his daughter Richelle Gorman (Robert Harrison), and his sons Don White and Jamie White (Rachel White). He is survived by his brothers Larry and Mark White, his sisters Ramona Stackhouse and Luci Peck and dozens of nieces and nephews. His grandson Vincent Gorman and his beloved dog Brandy were among his greatest pleasures. Rick maintained a good relationship with the mothers of his children Dawna White and Pam White.

He joins his father Morris White, his mother Lois White and his sister Suzie White in Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 66, Veteran Relief Fund.

Services will be held at Becks Tribute Center in Edmonds, WA, on March 8 at 3:30pm. Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.