Richard Strauss: U.S. Marine Corps veteran was gifted mechanic, avid reader

Richard Leo Strauss

Richard Leo Strauss, 76, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Mill Creek, WA, in the arms of his beloved family.

He was born in Yuba City, CA, on June 22, 1946 to Ada Lavene Young and Nathan A. Strauss.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1963-1967, and a recipient of the Navy Unit Commendation Medal for actions during the Vietnam War.

He was a gifted mechanic who practiced his trade in Davis, CA, for over four decades, winning recognition for his skill and dedication to his customers. Richard was passionate about his home and his garden, always working and building to make them a more comfortable and beautiful refuge for himself and his family. He was self-taught in all of his pursuits and loved to read, absorbing anything from the westerns of Louis L’Amour to the obtuse novels of Umberto Eco. He loved the laughter of children, the twang of a country guitar, the passion of an operatic tenor, and the crash of waves on an ocean beach.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Heidi; his son Richard Nicholas; and his sister Merry Lavene Morrissey. A Celebration of Life event will be held in Mill Creek, WA.

Memorial contributions may be made to The United States Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program or to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

If you wish to contact Richard’s family, please email dickstraussmemorial@gmail.com.

“I was by no means a scholar, simply an interested reader with nothing to do but live and learn.”

—Louis L’Amour