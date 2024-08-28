Riding the rails: Lynnwood City Center to Shoreline South on the new Sound Transit Lynnwood Link line

Members of the news media were treated to a special Wednesday morning preview ride along the new Lynnwood Link light rail line, which extends from Northgate through Shoreline and into Snohomish County. The route includes four new stations: Shoreline South (148th Street), Shoreline North (185th Street), Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center. Riders from Lynnwood can expect a 32-minute trip to Seattle’s Westlake station, and a 70-minute ride to SeaTac Airport, all independent of traffic and weather conditions

“But it’s about more than just getting from point A to point B,” remarked Sound Transit Board Chair and King County Executive Dow Constantine. “It’s about improving livability in general, creating a blueprint for our region’s future growth and change, and leveraging transit investments to create economic growth, boost businesses, and – very importantly – to create much, much more new housing.

“Much of this is the kind of housing that’s desperately needed throughout our region,” he continued. “So far, we’re seeing 10,000 new housing units within walking distance of the new Lynnwood Link – even before its official opening. This will be coupled with day care facilities, medical care and the host of other businesses needed to serve this population – all catalyzed by light rail.”

Constantine went on to cite the environmental benefits of light rail, stressing that the all-electric system will cut down on carbon emissions, contribute to ambient air improvement, and cut down on I-5 traffic.

His remarks were echoed by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this place,” he began. “We started 31 years ago when Sound Transit was formed as an agency. But here we are today, seeing the transformation unfold. New communities are springing up because of this light rail project, and folks who don’t drive cars will have access throughout the region.”

Somers noted that while the line now dead ends at Lynnwood, future years will see it extend north to Paine Field, the Everett Boeing plant, downtown Everett and eventually south to Tacoma.

“Light rail will be the spine that binds our region, with connections to Metro and Community Transit lines that will allow riders to get almost anywhere in the region,” he added.

The Lynnwood Link line officially opens to riders this Friday after an 11 a.m. gala ribbon cutting. The first trains will leave at 12:30 p.m.

More information on Sound Transit, schedules, fares, and how to use the system is available on the agency’s website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel