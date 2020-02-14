Road closures in effect on 179th St. SW through mid-March for 36th Ave. W. improvements

As a part of Lynnwood’s 36th Avenue West Improvements Project, road closures will be in effect through mid-March on 179th Street Southwest from 36th Avenue West to 33rd Place West.

From Feb. 18 through mid-March, the road closures will be in effect while crews construct a one-mile-long corridor improvement project on 36th Avenue West from Maple Road/179th Street Southwest to 165th Place Southwest.

Local access will be maintained for residents on 178th Place Southwest.

Planned improvements include:

Additional road lanes in isolated locations

Continuous sidewalks

Landscape features

Bicycle facilities

A new traffic signal is planned for the 36th/Maple Road/179th intersection

A new roundabout is planned for the 36th/172nd intersection

The city has received federal grants of approximately $4.6 million to complete design and right-of-way acquisition and a $4 million state grant from Transportation Improvement Board to complete construction. The city has also committed over $6.6 million of local funds to this project.

Additional information about the 36th Avenue West Improvements Project can be found on the city project webpage.

For additional information, questions or concerns, contact Allen Prouty 425-422-5769 or David Meisenheimer 206-369-3043.