Road crews work to patch a sinkhole on 60th Avenue West

An underground pipe collapsed Monday morning on 60th Avenue West, resulting in closures for emergency work to repair a sinkhole in the roadway.

City of Lynnwood spokesperson Julie Moore said the section of the sewer main was clogged with too much grease and in the act of cleaning the pipe, a portion collapsed between 204th Street Southwest and 203rd Street Southwest. The pipe is located 8 to 10 feet underground and was “old and brittle,” she said.

“Our crews were doing their routine cleaning of the sewer line when it failed,” she said. “(There was) no damage to anything other than the pipe and the road.”

Closures were in effect from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for emergency repair work. A detour route was set up onto 56th Avenue West. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and follow road work signs.

Moore said the section of pipe is scheduled to be replaced later this year and crews will do a temporary patch until the larger project is completed. According to Moore, sewer upgrades are scheduled to begin in July and should be completed in October.

–By Cody Sexton