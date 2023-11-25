Robert (Bert) Flynn Jr.: Devoted father, precocious little brother had a song in his heart

Robert (Bert) Emmett Francis Flynn Jr.

On Sunday, November 12th, 2023, Robert (Bert) Emmett Francis Flynn Jr., loving father, brother, uncle, great uncle, cousin and great friend, passed away suddenly in San Rafael, CA at the age of 57.

Bert was born on July 15, 1966 in Mineola, NY to Robert and Lura Flynn. He arrived as the precocious baby brother to his three doting sisters, and the family moved to San Rafael when he was three. Bert was lucky to be raised in a household filled with friends, music and laughter, and brought that welcoming spirit to every aspect of his life. He graduated from Marin Catholic High School in 1984 and then from Saint Mary’s College of California in 1988. On April 5th, 1997, he married Lisa Marie Jones, and together they raised their children Joe and Roni in Edmonds, WA.

Bert’s pride in his children was immeasurable, and he considered Joe and Roni to be the most wonderful part of his life.

Bert always enjoyed bringing people together, and spent years leading vacation bible school at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood, coaching numerous youth sports teams, and hosting large annual Christmas parties open to anyone willing to sing a few carols.

He enjoyed traveling the country, building sandcastles with his kids, playing poker with his friends, serenading on the squeeze-box accordion, and recounting stories to anyone who would listen.

We will always remember Bert’s quick wit, his infectious laugh, his kind and compassionate spirit, and the song in his heart. But most of all, we’ll miss the love he shared so openly.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, November 28th at 11:00 am at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Novato, CA, followed by reception at HopMonk Tavern. A Celebration of Life will follow later this year in Edmonds, WA.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Bert’s name to Pacific Little League in Lynnwood, WA.