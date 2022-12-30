Robert DeLeo: Active at St. Thomas More Parish, he loved to fish, hike and travel

Robert “Bob” Doyle DeLeo, passed away on Christmas Eve morning, December 24, 2022, in Lynnwood, Washington.

He was the first baby born at the new hospital in Port Townsend, Washington on January 24, 1930, to John and Caryl DeLeo.

During High School in Port Townsend, he served in the Navy Reserves.

After High School, he played on the Saint Martin’s University basketball team before he met his wife, Karen Johnson whom he married on November 22, 1952, at St. James Cathedral Chapel in Seattle, Washington.

He honorably served in the United States Air Force and had a successful career as a Longshoreman in Seattle and member of the ILWU local 19. He retired from Jones Stevedoring Company as a gear locker lead.

He was an active parishioner at St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood, Washington where in the early years, he worked with the founding Priest to bring St. Vincent de Paul to the parish, served on parish council which brought middle school to the St. Thomas More School and taught several religious education classes. During his frequent home visits to vulnerable families through St. Vincent de Paul, he made countless donations and ensured everyone he met felt valued.

He loved to fish for steelhead and salmon, hike mountains with his brother-in-law Barry Johnson, boat around the Puget Sound, travel, and golf. Every day he searched for a new adventure with a gifted sense of humor, thoughtful kindness towards all people and profound love for his family.

Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny; sister, Beatrice; father, John; mother, Caryl and his wife, Karen DeLeo. He is survived by his children: Roberta (Bruce) Krause, John (Debora) DeLeo, Sheri (Ron) Honeycutt and Michael (Yong) DeLeo. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on January 6, 2023 at St. Thomas More Parish followed by a reception at the church and gravesite service at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Washington. The presiding Priest will be Father Dalton. Becks Funeral Home in Edmonds, Washington will be coordinating services. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to St. Vincent de Paul, St. Thomas More Parish at 6511 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98037.

Jesus said these words in the Gospel of John.

I am the bread of life (6:35)

I am the light of the world (8:12)

I am the door (10:7, 9)

I am the good shepherd (10:11, 14)

I am the resurrection and the life (11:25)

I am the way, and the truth, and the life (14:6)

I am the true vine (15:1, 5)