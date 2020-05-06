Robert Fuller: Air Force veteran and financial advisor was committed to community service

Robert Allan Fuller passed away at home on April 27th following a brief illness.

Bob committed himself to community service, including trustee and board chairman of Evergreen School, Apogee Institute board member, Lynnwood Rotary board member and president, Lynnwood Rotary Foundation trustee and president, South Snohomish Chamber of Commerce board member and president, Lynnwood Public Facilities District board member and vice-chairman and Lynnwood Food Bank board member.

Bob was born in Morgantown, WV in 1942 and raised in Wilmington, DE. After graduation from Syracuse University, he joined the Air Force, where he served for 20 years. He retired in 1984, and after a cross country tour in their Chevy Van, he and his family chose to set down roots in Edmonds. There he launched his second and third careers, first in sales and motivational speaking, then a 22-year career as a financial advisor.

Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mele, sons Patrick and Chris, three grandchildren, and his brother Jeffrey. He was a committed father and grandfather, and was always there when his family needed his support.

There will be no celebration of life at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s name to the local Food Bank of your choice.