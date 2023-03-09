Robert Leutwyler announces run for Lynnwood City Council Pos. 7

Lynnwood resident Robert Leutwyler has formally announced his campaign for Lynnwood City Council Position 7.

Leutwyler, 36, is an Army combat veteran who says he is focused on “progressive and pragmatic governance.”A first-time homeowner and Lynnwood resident since 2018, he has called the Puget Sound home since 2010, when he was first assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He works as a program manager for international projects and initiatives at a Seattle-based multinational. He has a bachelor’s in political science from the University of North Texas, and a master of business administration from the University of Washington Foster School of Business.

In a news release announcing his candidacy, Leutwyler cites his years of complex project management experience and his leadership experience as an infantry platoon leader as having prepared him to serve.

“I am running because of a desire to continue my public service,” he said. “During my time in the military, I learned the importance of servant leadership. It shaped my military career and is something I continue to strive for in my personal and professional life. I am running for city council because of this philosophy, and to be an advocate for all community members.”

For years, Leutwyler said, Lynnwood “has become increasingly less affordable and less accessible. Layoffs, inflation, and global economic challenges have exacerbated these concerns. People are concerned about safety, walkability, transportation, and access to a healthy environment. Lynnwood, like communities across this country, is struggling with the crippling crises of homelessness and drug addiction,” he continued.

The candidate said he is committed to addressing these issues, adding that “Lynnwood has a compelling future as a vibrant, dynamic city; one that is people-first and accessible by all. To secure this future, residents need a city government that is adaptive, responsive and focused on their needs. We need flexible, innovative, data-driven thinking. We need to collaborate with and empower local business and community leaders as we tackle these challenges together.”

Leutwyler is the second candidate to announce he is seeking the council’s Position 7 seat being vacated by Shannon Sessions, who is not seeking reelection. Educator David Parshall declared his candidacy for the position in January.

Individuals can learn more about Leutwyler by visiting the campaign website at ElectRobertLeutwyler.com.