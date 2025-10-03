Robert Leutwyler: Candidate for Lynnwood City Council Pos. 5

There are four Lynnwood City Council positions and a mayoral race on the city’s Nov. 4 general election ballot.

Robert Leutwyler: Candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 5

Robert Leutwyler, appointed to the Lynnwood City Council in March after Julieta Altamirano-Crosby’s resignation, faces political newcomer Mpiima Mugambe.

He is seeking to retain the seat he acquired after a lengthy appointment process earlier this year. Out of eight finalists, the council initially appointed two candidates before choosing Leutwyler after all others withdrew. He also ran unsuccessfully against Altamirano-Crosby in 2023.

A Texas native, Leutwyler enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from the University of North Texas. He deployed to Afghanistan as a platoon leader, helping open schools and medical facilities while conducting patrols against Taliban forces. His military honors include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.

Stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in 2011, Leutwyler returned to Washington in 2018, settling in Lynnwood and earning an MBA from the University of Washington. In his professional life, he works as a retirement benefit manager for Amazon, overseeing Latin America and Canada and previously served on the Lynnwood Planning Commission. He’s also a founding member of the Abundance Elected Network, a nonpartisan group of city and county elected officials who focus on result-oriented governance.

Give an elevator pitch of your platform/why you are running for council.

“…I’m committed to restoring public trust in city government and delivering real solutions to the challenges we face.

Our city is grappling with a $10+ million budget crisis, a rising cost of living, and ongoing concerns around public health and safety. Too many residents feel unheard, and too many are being left behind.

You deserve a city that’s inclusive, responsive and a responsible steward of your taxpayer dollars. As a resident, a Planning Commissioner and now Councilmember, I’ve spent years advocating for Lynnwood because I believe in our potential. I will ensure your voice is heard, your priorities are acted on, and our city government delivers results for everyone. I’m ready to keep doing that work, and I’d be honored to earn your vote this November.”

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to better the city of Lynnwood?

“Like many in Lynnwood, I come from a working-class family. My family members include health care workers, teachers and union workers. I worked minimum-wage jobs through high school and college before joining the military. I rented for 13 years, so I know firsthand the challenges of rising rents — having to move frequently, struggling to put down roots and sharing space with multiple roommates just to make ends meet.

I have also seen the toll that mental health struggles can take. Losing family members to suicide has deepened my commitment to expanding mental health support and ensuring easy access to quality health care. Friends and family who are LGBTQ+ have reinforced my belief that Lynnwood must be a place where everyone is truly welcome, respected and safe.

As a veteran, I am dedicated to protecting our democratic institutions and standing up for the constitutional rights of every person who calls Lynnwood home.

These experiences have shaped my values and priorities for City Council. Families face so many challenges today; government needs to meet the moment and get back to working for the working class.”

If elected, what’s one thing you’d like to see happen or change in your time on the council?

“I’ve heard from many residents who are frustrated by seeing the Lynnwood City Council in the news for internal dysfunction, instead of progress. Lynnwood residents deserve better. This election is our chance to turn the page and start a new chapter.

I want residents to be able to trust that the City Council is acting in the best interests of the city and residents, not driven by politics or self-interest.

I want to see the council focused on the success of the city and of everyone who calls Lynnwood home. We have serious issues we need to address, but we also have great opportunities ahead.”

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other council members?

“Our city faces serious challenges, including a $10+ million dollar budget shortfall. To address these issues, the City Council must be willing to have honest, and sometimes uncomfortable, conversations. Avoiding rigorous debate does a disservice to the community we serve.

However, discussions can be uncomfortable, but still professional. I will stay focused on the issues and needs of our residents; I will debate the facts and merits of the argument, without resorting to personal attacks.”

What sets you apart from other candidates and current council members?

“I bring a unique blend of public and private sector experience to the Lynnwood City Council, having led complex projects and initiatives across the globe. I am the only candidate and current council member who is a combat veteran, and I’m ready to keep fighting for the people of Lynnwood with the same dedication I brought to my military service.

My experiences in uniform, in business and in community service have all strengthened my commitment to protecting our community, our shared values and our democratic institutions. I believe government should reflect the best of who we are as Americans and be a force for good in people’s lives. That’s the standard I hold myself to and the approach I will continue to bring to the Council.”

What’s something happening in Lynnwood you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

“We need to invest more in safer streets and sidewalks. Every year, hundreds of injuries occur on Lynnwood roads. In the past decade, 22 people have lost their lives in traffic collisions here, 10 of them pedestrians. That’s unacceptable.

Lynnwood residents deserve better: kids should be able to bike to the park or school without fear; friends should be able to safely walk to a neighborhood café; families should be able to stroll around our future downtown core. People who are too young, too old or simply prefer not to drive should still be able to get around our city safely and with dignity.

I’m committed to closing sidewalk gaps, reinvesting in safer streets, and adopting a Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries. We should also require that revenue from traffic enforcement cameras be dedicated to maintaining and improving our streets and sidewalks — not used to plug budget holes. Over time, our goal should be to make our streets so safe that we no longer need those cameras at all.”

What’s one issue or topic the council has talked about recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

“One recent topic that stood out to me was the Council’s decision to establish Lynnwood’s first‑ever Youth Council, championed by Councilmember Derica Escamilla. Growing up, I didn’t have access to opportunities like this, so I’m encouraged to see our city creating a platform for young people to have a real voice in local government. I was proud to vote in support of its creation.

Moving forward, I want to work closely with my fellow councilmembers to ensure the Youth Council is set up for long-term success — with a strong focus on mentorship, leadership development and meaningful civic engagement. Drawing on best practices from other cities, I also see an opportunity to partner with local organizations like the YMCA and YWCA to broaden outreach to young adults ages 18-29. In addition to the Youth Council, we can expand pathways for this younger demographic to participate in our city boards, commissions, and community initiatives. We can bring more perspectives to the table and help prepare the next generation of Lynnwood’s leaders.”

In recent years, multiple youth in Lynnwood have been injured or tragically lost their lives due to gun violence. If elected to the council, how would you approach this issue?

“These tragedies are heartbreaking and unacceptable. City Council has lobbied state legislators to reform state law, and we need to continue making that case to our elected officials in Olympia. We need to continue to press our school district officials to reinstate School Resource Officers or a similar program to help build trust and prevent violence before it happens. The new Youth Council will give us another important channel to hear from students and work together on solutions.

At the same time, we must address the root causes. Too many social services and support resources have been reduced or eliminated due to budgetary challenges at all levels of government. City Council needs to demonstrate [that] this is a serious priority by dedicating city funds to support expanded youth services. The council took an important first step by permanently funding several critical staffing positions that were at risk of elimination.”

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Lynnwood while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

“I have worked hard to balance the need for Lynnwood to grow and evolve while protecting what residents love most about Lynnwood today, like our green spaces. I have been a strong supporter of cottage court housing: this type of housing helps provide the density and development required by recent state legislation; provides homeownership opportunities; and can work great for young families, as well as seniors looking to downsize. Importantly, cottage court housing can be built to beautifully blend in with our existing neighborhoods.

…I am 100% committed to the City Center vision: a first-class downtown core where our community can gather, and a great place to live, work, and play.

I also believe we must reimagine the area along Highway 99 by prioritizing the health, safety, and quality of life for nearby residents and businesses; expanding our tree canopy and green spaces; while still meeting freight and mobility needs.”

Leutwyler and his opponent, Mpiima Mugambe, will be participating in a Candidate Conversations event Wednesday, Oct. 8, sponsored by Lynnwood Today and Se Habla Media. The event will include Lynnwood City Council and mayoral candidates and will be at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required. More information is here.

