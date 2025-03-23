Robert Leutwyler set to be sworn in to Lynnwood City Council March 24

Robert Leutwyler is scheduled to take his oath of office for Lynnwood City Council Position No. 5 during the council’s Monday, March 24 business meeting.

The council voted March 19 to appoint Leutwyler to fill the council seat, which was left vacant following Councilmember Julieta Altamirano Crosby’s resignation in January.

Other business for the March 24 meeting includes approval of an updated contract with the Verdant Health Commission for a social worker, embedded with law enforcement, through the Snohomish County Outreach Team (SCOUT). The social worker provides services to both Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace police departments.

According to the council agenda, as part of the proposal, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood are each requesting opioid funds to support the program for their respective communities. The total cost of the program in 2025 is $262,161. The remaining unfunded amount for the program in 2025 is $84,661. With Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood sharing the unfunded portion, Lynnwood’s half is $42,330.50. The council is being asked Monday night to support the use of opioid settlement funding for Lynnwood’s share of the program, along with approval of the Verdant contract.

The full meeting agenda can be found here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 24 at Lynnwood City Hall. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and on Zoom.