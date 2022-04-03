Robert Petersen: Former Shoreline CC Dean of Science, he enjoyed tinkering in his workshop

Robert Petersen

Robert passed away at home on March 29, 2022.

He was born June 30, 1939, the son of Louis and Klea “Lorena” Petersen in Pocatello, Idaho. He married JoAnn Schmidinger on December 26, 1970 in Pocatello.

Robert graduated from the South Dakota School of mines with a master’s in physics. He taught physics at Shoreline Community College and later became a Dean of Science.

Robert enjoyed home improvement projects and tinkering in his workshop. Robert was an avid reader with many interests. Geology was one of his greater interests. He also took a photography class with his son.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife JoAnn, brother William, and son James. He is survived by his son Gregory Petersen and his daughter Jennifer (Bradley) Will.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:30am on Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Shoreline with a Rosary at 11am. Burial will be at Holyrood Cemetery on Monday, April 11 at 11:00.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.