Roberta Gow: A love of travel led her to adventures all over the world

Roberta Gow

Roberta Gow passed away at age 76, after a major stroke, on January 8, 2024. Roberta was born in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania to Bob and Mildred Krause. Bob was career Army and Roberta lived in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Germany before settling in Lakewood, Washington. Roberta remembered with particular fondness her time in Germany, the Christmas markets, traveling around Europe, seeing the sights, and the life long friendships she passed on to her children.

In the middle of her junior year of high school Bob retired from the Army and the family, Bob, Mildred, Granny Nora, and Roberta, moved to Longview, Washington. Roberta graduated from Mark Morris High School class of 1965. Roberta then went on to Lower Columbia Community College where she met her husband of 56 years, Dave Gow. After two years Roberta and Dave transferred to the University of Washington, from which Roberta graduated Magna Cum with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Roberta and Dave were married between their junior and senior years and settled in Ballard. Upon graduation Roberta and Dave moved to Edmonds, Washington where they remain today.

After a series of miscarriages, their eldest daughter, Kathy was born in 1972 followed by Becky in 1976. Roberta settled nicely into Edmonds becoming involved in the Westgate Elementary School PTA, as well as the kid’s programs and as Deacon at Calvin Presbyterian Church.

Once Kathy and Becky were old enough, Roberta went to work as a Para-Educator in the Shoreline School District, spending most of her career buying groceries and helping kids learn to cook as part of the Family and Consumer Sciences (Home Economics) program at Shorecrest High School.

Roberta loved to live life. She had a passion for cooking, crafting, travel, exploring, and learning. Roberta, as young married person, spent much time on the family’s small sailboat, exploring Puget Sound and the San Jan Islands. She was active in the sailing community of the Edmonds Yacht Club, The Evergreen Thunderbird Association and a founding member of the Corinthian Yacht Club of Edmonds.

Her crafting and cooking often went hand in hand in celebrating the seasons, holidays, and well almost anything, with themed food, activities and often handmade attire and jewelry. She celebrated her Pennsylvania Dutch heritage through traditional food and colloquial sayings. Roberta’s love of travel led her to adventures all over the United States and the world, including Mesa Verde, Joshua Tree, New York City, Greece, Israel, Jordon, and Mexico. She was fearless traveling with family as well as on her own. Her recent travels included camping in Ocean Shores and a cruise to Mexico.

Roberta will be remembered for her friendly demeanor, her infectious smile and kind heart. She was adventuresome, kind, and happy. She made friends easily and will be remembered for welcoming words and love for service, particularly with children.

Roberta loved life to the end and had no fear of death, knowing she would be going to be with Jesus. Roberta was preceded in death by Clarence Robert “Bob” Krause, Mildred Faust, and her Grandmother Nora Jane Lutz. She is survived by her husband Dave, her daughters Kathy Gow and Becky Logan, her grandchildren Kaylee Logan and Jason Logan, and her son-in-law Josh Logan.

Roberta’s life will be celebrated with a Celebration of Life service, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Clavin Presbyterian Church, 18826 Third Avenue Northwest, Shoreline, Washington, 98177. All are welcome.

A private burial will take place at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.