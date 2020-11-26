Robotics clubs sponsoring Women in STEM workshop Dec. 4

Edmonds Heights K-12’s 3805 Atomic Robotics and Girl Scouts club 14563 Terrific TechBots are inviting middle and high school girls to a Women in STEM workshop Friday, Dec. 4 from 4-6 p.m.

Listen to three successful women talk about their experiences in science, technology, engineering, and math careers, including the president of FIRST Washington, Boeing’s commercial director of customer engineering and an ocean engineer.

To register, fill out the Google form at https://bit.ly/334B6Xp. Once your form is received, a meeting link will be sent to your email.

Space is limited to the first 100 who register.