Roger Brooking: He lived a life filled with love, laughter and friends

Roger Brooking

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my father, Roger Brooking. He peacefully departed from this world on May 22, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. Born on April 29, 1939, in Livingston, Montana to Arthur and Thelma Brooking, my dad lived a life filled with love, laughter, friends, and unforgettable stories that will forever be etched in my heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Thelma (Wenth) Brooking, his brother Richard “Dick” Brooking (Janet), and his wife Carol (Brandenburg) Brooking. He is survived by his son, William “Bill” Brooking (Leya) and his grandchildren, Dominique, Amelia, and Liam Brooking. Roger is survived by his nephew Arthur Brooking (Tracy) and Arthur’s children Morgan and Bowen, as well as Roger’s niece Amy and her children Brooking and Bay.

To me, he was more than just a father; he was a source of inspiration and my partner in laughter. My dad had a natural gift for humor and an unparalleled talent for telling stories that could captivate any room. His quick wit and great timing could brighten the simplest moments.

My dad’s journey through life was deeply intertwined with the love and support of his late wife, Carol. Together, they built a life filled with laughter and unwavering companionship.

In addition to my mom, my dad shared an unbreakable bond with his brother Dick. They were not only brothers but also great friends. While Dick predeceased my dad, their memories together will forever be cherished in our hearts.

Growing up our home was filled with laughter as my dad effortlessly sprinkled humor into our everyday lives. My dad had a way of making even the mundane moments extraordinary. His humor was a constant reminder to embrace life with a smile and to find humor in the simplest of things.

My dad’s love extended beyond laughter; it encompassed unwavering support, great advice, and unconditional acceptance. He believed in me and encouraged me, guiding me with love and wisdom every step of the way.

As a doting grandfather to Amelia, Liam, and Dominique, my dad’s humor and warmth lit up their lives as well. He showered them with love, funny stories, and unforgettable experiences. The laughter he shared with his grandchildren created a bond that transcended generations.

Although my dad’s physical presence may be gone, his legacy of humor, compassion, and storytelling will forever inspire and guide us.

In honoring my dad’s wishes, we will not be holding a formal memorial service.

Rest in peace, dear Dad. Thank you for the love, laughter, and unforgettable moments we shared. Your spirit will forever brighten our lives, and your stories will be cherished and passed down through the generations. Until we meet again, keep the laughter alive in the heavens above.