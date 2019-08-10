Rolling I-5 slowdowns expected mid-August for light rail work

Overhead power line work for Sound Transit Lynnwood Link Extension will cause rolling slowdowns on Interstate 5, impacting traffic overnight on Aug. 12-14 and Aug. 19-20

To complete this work safely, Washington State Patrol troopers and contracted crews must intermittently conduct rolling slowdowns of traffic in both directions of I-5 to ensure safe work operations and passage for motorists. Traffic will be intercepted and escorted at slow speeds for up to 15 minutes between Lynnwood and north Seattle as crews pull overhead feeder cables across the highway. Traffic will return to normal speeds once past the work area. See the attached maps for more details.

Rolling slowdowns will occur on the following dates:

Monday night (11:59 p.m.), Aug. 12 to Tuesday morning (4 a.m.), Aug. 13

Tuesday night (11:59 p.m.), Aug. 13 to Wednesday morning (4 a.m.), Aug. 14

Monday night (11:59 p.m.), Aug.19 to Tuesday morning (4 a.m.), Aug. 20



Traffic using the following on-ramps to I-5 will be affected: Aug. 12-14: On southbound I-5: 196 th Street Southwest, 44th Avenue West (Lynnwood), 220th Street Southwest (Mountlake Terrace), State Route 104 (Shoreline/Edmonds) On northbound I-5: Northeast 175th Street, 5th Avenue Northeast (Shoreline), Northeast Northgate Way and Northeast 80th Street (Seattle) Aug. 19-20: On southbound I-5: 44th Avenue West (Lynnwood), 220th Street Southwest (Mountlake Terrace), State Route 104 (Shoreline/Edmonds), North 175 th Street (Shoreline) On northbound I-5: 5th Avenue Northeast (Shoreline), Northeast Northgate Way, Northeast 80th Street and Northeast 70 th Street (Seattle)



Drivers should expect delays and consider using alternate routes during construction. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Traffic Twitter feed.

For more information on Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension project, which will extend light rail into South Snohomish County and serve stations in Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood, visit www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/lynnwood-link-extension or seattle.gov/light/atwork.