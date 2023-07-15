Rolling slowdowns planned on I-5/405 Interchange for July 17

Travelers should plan ahead for rolling slowdowns on the I-5/405 Interchange in Lynnwood between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Monday, July 17, Snohomish County PUD said.

Snohomish PUD will be pulling fiber optics between transmission towers during this time.

Travelers should visit Washington State Department of Transportation real-time travel center for the latest information on road closures and travel times before traveling.