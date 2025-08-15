Rotarians break ground for new Lynnwood Neighborhood Center playground

Those participating in the groundbreaking ceremony included (L-R in front row with shovels) Ben Cain, Lynnwood Rotary; Shannon Sessions, Lynnwood Rotary president; George Smith, Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary; Barbara Lindberg, Lynnwood Rotary secretary and Lynnwood Neighborhood Center Playground grant chair; Joel Feldman, Lynnwood Neighborhood Center philanthropy officer; Catherine Burnell, Rotary District 5030 grant co-chair; Nancy McDonald, Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary; Wendy Hatch, Alderwood Terrace Rotary; Jon Hatch, Lynnwood Rotary and Debbie Bodal, Lynnwood Rotary. (Photos by Julia Wiese)

Representatives of four local Rotary Clubs participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new playground at the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center.

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood, Alderwood Terrace Rotary, Mill Creek Rotary and Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary together raised $24,000 to help bring the playground to the Neighborhood Center, which is now under construction next to Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

Rotarians also got a hardhat tour of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, now under construction.

The new playground will serve the early learning preschool and Boys & Girls Club during daytime program hours, promoting play, exercise and social skills for youth in LNC programming.

The Lynnwood Neighborhood Center will provide an accessible hub of services and programs to serve Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and nearby communities. Learn more about the LNC at www.voaww.org/lnc.

 

