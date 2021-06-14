Rotary Club announces return of in-person Edmonds Oktoberfest

The Edmonds Rotary Club announced today the return of Edmonds Oktoberfest, scheduled for Sept. 24-25 at Frances Anderson Center field in downtown Edmonds.

This will be the second in-person version of Edmonds Oktoberfest, as last year’s fundraiser was virtual, due to the pandemic. The 2019 event was the first event of its kind in the area, headlined by a brew fest featuring local breweries where visitors can taste samples of their favorite flavors. Wine and root beer will also be available.

“We’re so thrilled to bring back Edmonds Oktoberfest as the response to our first event was overwhelming. It’s clear it will become a new favorite city tradition for our community,” said Edmonds Rotary President Beth Kealy. “We’re going to have more breweries, food trucks and fun with our own Edmonds twist on the traditional Bavarian fall festival.”

Kealy noted, “it won’t only be beer and wine though – Edmonds Oktoberfest will also be a family-friendly event – with activities and food for kids and parents alike.”

These activities include:

A kids area featuring bouncy houses at the upgraded playground area at Frances Anderson Field

Food trucks with an assortment of tasty bites parked along 8th Avenue

A 5K fun run and Pet Parade

The 2021 Edmonds Oktoberfest is still in the planning stages and new details will be released soon through the website EdmondsOktoberfest.com and on the Facebook page Facebook.com/EdmondsRotaryOktoberfest.

“Supporting the Edmonds Oktoberfest is a great opportunity for our community, local breweries and businesses alike help us build a new chapter to the event that has the potential to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars that we can put back into our amazing community,” said Dvid Kaufer, Edmonds Oktoberfest founder and Edmonds Rotary past president.

More information about Edmonds Rotary can be found at EdmondsRotary.com.