Rotary Club of Edmonds awards scholarships to 10 Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale HS seniors

Rotary Club of Edmonds has given $12,500 in scholarships to 10 local high school seniors.

Since 1976, Edmonds Rotary has awarded 311 scholarships, totaling $305,205 for secondary, undergraduate, and graduate study in a wide range of academic fields.

Students from Scriber Lake, Edmonds Woodway, and Meadowdale high schools are encouraged to participate. Awardees are selected based on transcripts, financial need, community service, academic and career goals, and personal triumphs in the face of obstacles.

“What amazes me is how each student showed remarkable character and commitment to their school and their community, despite the restrictions and challenges of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Richard Okimoto, chairman of the Edmonds Rotary Youth Services Committee. “Their accomplishments, as evidenced by awarding of Edmonds Rotary Scholarships this year, are an indication of promise for their future success while furthering their education in the college setting.”

Scholarship recipients include:

Alexander Aaby, a senior at Edmonds-Woodway High School, who will attend New York University, Steinhardt

Jihan Ali, a senior at Meadowdale High School, who will attend University of Washington, Bothell.

Bitiyah Asalifew, a senior at Edmonds-Woodway High School, who will attend University of Southern California

Quinn Bennett, a senior at Meadowdale High School, who will attend Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri

Annika Bjornstad, a senior at Meadowdale High School, who will attend Western Washington University

Logan Bury, a senior at Edmonds-Woodway High School, who will attend California Lutheran University

Sierra Moll, a senior at Meadowdale High School, who will attend Tufts University

Pearl Moua, a senior at Edmonds-Woodway High School, who will attend University of Washington, Seattle

Taylor Schindler, a senior at Edmonds-Woodway High School, who will attend University of Portland

Navouny Swanson, a senior at Edmonds-Woodway High School, who will attend Western Washington University

“We’re proud to support this new crop of leaders in their academic goals,” said Edmonds Rotary Club President Beth Westenhaver-Kealy. “We know they can excel in anything they set their minds to, and we wish them all the best in this next chapter.”