Rotary Club of Edmonds awards scholarships to seven high school seniors

Posted: May 26, 2024
Top row, L-R: Rotarian Aimee Armstrong with scholarship winners Quinn Bergau, Selena Ng and Clara Rothschiller. Bottom row, L-R: Rotarian Robbie Ostrom with winner Osage Isokpan and Rotarian Daina Boden with winners Sarah Parker and Vanessa Ho. (Photos courtesy Rotary Club of Edmonds)

The Rotary Club of Edmonds has awarded college scholarships to seven local high school seniors.

Six students will receive $1,500 to be paid toward their tuition at the college of their choice: Quinn Bergau, Meadowdale High School; Selena Ng, Meadowdale High; Clara Rothschiller, Edmonds-Woodway High; Sarah Parker, Meadowdale High; Vanessa Ho, Meadowdale High and Osage Isokpan, Meadowdale High.

Aimina Diallo with Rotarian Richard Okimoto.

A seventh student, Amina Diallo of Meadowdale High, will receive $3,000.

The Rotary Club of Edmonds has awarded $357,705 to 343 students since the program was initiated by Rotarian Vern Chase.

 

