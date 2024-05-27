Rotary Club of Edmonds awards scholarships to seven high school seniors

The Rotary Club of Edmonds has awarded college scholarships to seven local high school seniors.

Six students will receive $1,500 to be paid toward their tuition at the college of their choice: Quinn Bergau, Meadowdale High School; Selena Ng, Meadowdale High; Clara Rothschiller, Edmonds-Woodway High; Sarah Parker, Meadowdale High; Vanessa Ho, Meadowdale High and Osage Isokpan, Meadowdale High.

A seventh student, Amina Diallo of Meadowdale High, will receive $3,000.

The Rotary Club of Edmonds has awarded $357,705 to 343 students since the program was initiated by Rotarian Vern Chase.