Rotary Club of Edmonds honors Meadowdale students

The Rotary Club of Edmonds welcomed Meadowdale High School students Amina Lkhasvasuren and Kiana Wade, October and November Students of the Month, to their Nov. 21 meeting.
Both students were honored for their achievements both at school and in the community. They received an award for their many accomplishments, as well as a $50 gift certificate for the Edmonds Bookshop.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.