Rotary Club of Edmonds presents scholarships to 11 high school seniors

Rotary Club of Edmonds has granted $18,000 in scholarships to 11 high school seniors.

Edmonds Rotary provides scholarships for secondary, undergraduate and graduate study in a wide range of academic fields. Since 1976, the club has awarded 322 scholarships, totaling $323,205.

Students from Scriber Lake, Edmonds Woodway, and Meadowdale high schools are encouraged to participate. Awardees are selected based on transcripts, financial need, community service, academic and career goals, and personal triumphs in the face of obstacles.

“What amazes me is how each student showed remarkable character and commitment to their school and their community, despite the restrictions and challenges of remote learning and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Richard Okimoto, chair of the Edmonds Rotary Youth Services Committee. “Their accomplishments, as evidenced by awarding of Edmonds Rotary Scholarships this year, are an indication of promise for their future success while furthering their education in the college setting.”

Scholarship recipients include:

Phillip Borchert, Edmonds-Woodway High School, who will attend Colorado State University

Katelyn Ely, Edmonds-Woodway High School, who will attend Arizona State University

Alejandra Engel, Meadowdale High School, who will attend St. Martin’s University

Saul Gonzales, Meadowdale High School, college to be determined

Aurysia Ko, Meadowdale High School, who will attend the University of Washington. Aurysia is the recipient of the $3,000 Rotary Scholarship for the highest application evaluation score.

Juliette Kwak, Meadowdale High School, who will attend the University of Washington

Owen Lee, Edmonds-Woodway High School, who will attend Occidental College in Los Angeles, California

Melany Sloan, Scriber Lake High School, college to be determined

Hazel Warner, Meadowdale High School, who will attend the University of California, Berkeley

Alexandra Weber, Edmonds-Woodway High School, who will attend the University of Washington

Emma Whitlock, Edmonds-Woodway High School, who will attend Grand Canyon University

“We’re proud to support this new crop of leaders in their academic goals,” said Edmonds Rotary Club President Maggie Peterson. “We know they can excel in anything they set their minds to, and we wish them all the best in this next chapter.”