Rotary Club of Lynnwood and Rotary Club of Manzini celebrate flag exchange and global grant partnership 

In a celebration of international fellowship and service, the Rotary Club of Lynnwood last week hosted a special flag exchange ceremony with the Rotary Club of Manzini, Eswatini. The May 15 event marked the first visit to the United States by visiting Rotarian Lindiwe Dladla, who traveled to thank U.S. clubs for their contributions to a life-changing initiative.

Lindiwe Dladla visited eight Rotary clubs across the region to express gratitude for their support of the Days for Girls Global Grant. The initiative successfully raised $103,000 to support menstrual health and hygiene education in Eswatini. The funds have provided thousands of children in the region with washable menstrual pads, promoting dignity, health and continued access to education.

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood also extended heartfelt appreciation to Rotary International for its matching contributions, which helped make this grant possible.

The flag exchange ceremony symbolizes the deepening friendship and shared mission between the two clubs, united in their commitment to improving lives around the world.

Lynnwood Rotary Club Meetings are held the first and third Thursday of each month at noon at the Lynnwood Event Center. You can learn more at lynnwoodrotary.com.