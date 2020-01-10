Rotary Club of Lynnwood announces CTE November students of the month

Lynnwood High School student Alan Hernandez has been named the Rotary Club of Lynnwood Career & Technical Education November Student of the Month for culinary arts.

Hernandez was nominated by his culinary arts teacher Rhonda Hampson.

“Alan has become a quality leader in the class all while being the silly loveable Alan. He welcomes everyone and leads the way without being bossy. He silently will take over if needed or is the humble sous chef if that is what is needed,” she said. “Alan is one of those students that makes it fun to come to class. You know he is always going to make everyone smile.”

Additionally, the Rotary Club of Lynnwood Career & Technical Education has named Lynnwood High student Faith Sum as the December Student of the Month for Marketing. Sum said she plans to have a career as an elementary school teacher.

“Faith is a great hard working student who helps others and has great patience,” said marketing teacher, Gabriela Nunez.