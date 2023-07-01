Rotary Club of Lynnwood elects Robert Fadden as new president

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood has elected Robert Fadden as the club’s newest president.

Fadden takes the helm of the 68-year-old club on July 1.

Robert “Bob” Fadden is senior vice president/commercial lender at Mountain Pacific Bank focusing on commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction lending, business lines of credit, equipment, U.S. Small Business Administration and USDA lending. Fadden has been a banker in South Snohomish and North King counties for 37 years and a member of the Rotary Club of Lynnwood for the past 36 years.

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood meets the first and third Thursday of each month from noon to 1:30 at the Lynnwood Events Center.