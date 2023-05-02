Rotary Club of Lynnwood hosting annual Challenge Series Derby Race June 24

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood is sponsoring its sixth Annual 2023 Challenge Series Derby Race on Saturday, June 24 at Lynnwood Elementary School. The race, focused on families of students with developmental disabilities, is inclusive of all students.

Gravity car races allow kids with developmental disabilities (co-driver) the experience of a thrilling soap box derby-type race while riding in a car safely piloted by a typically developing peer (driver). Two cars race down the course to the finish line. Each child has the opportunity to race multiple times during each event. Lunch is provided and an awards ceremony completes the day.

All are invited to attend and enjoy visits from Aquasox mascot Webbly, the Lynnwood Police and Drop from Mr. Kleen Car Wash. There will be face painting, bubbles, Kool Kids Ice Cream, a bouncy house, an activity booth and music. Lunch will be served during the awards ceremony after the race, courtesy of Chick Fil A.

There is still time to sign up for this free, fun, family event, which runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lynnwood Elementary School, Lynnwood. To find out more about the race, visit the Rotary Club of Lynnwood website .

You can register as a co-driver here and as a volunteer here.

Sponsorships are welcome, with forms available on the Rotary Club website. This year’s sponsors include Starting Line Sponsor: ChildStrive, Lynnwood Event Center; Race Car Sponsors: SlabJack, Lynnwood Police Guild, Award Services, Community Transit, Ultralign CPA LLC, Mountain Pacific Bank; Race Course Sponsors: Mr. Kleen Car Wash, Edward Jones, Chermak Construction, Chick Fil A and Carter Acura; and Partners: City of Lynnwood, Life Enrichment Options, Edmonds School District and Lynnwood Today.