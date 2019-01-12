Royals basketball roundup: Boys come back to beat Snohomish; girls lose

The Lynnwood Royals boys basketball team rebounded from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Snohomish Panthers 59-54 at Snohomish High School.

The Royals were led by the 16 points of Jerry Boston; Jayden Acosta-Newsome added 12 points in the victory.

Snohomish had three players in double figures — Wes Ostlund with 16 points, Kolton Smith with 13 and Grady Kentch with 11 — but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the second-half resurgence of the Royals.

In other Lynnwood sports action on Friday, the Lady Royals struggled to keep pace with the visiting Snohomish Panthers and fell 64-31 at Lynnwood High School.

The 31 points scored by the Lady Royals is believed to be the team’s lowest game total since Dec. 5, 2007, in a 71-19 loss to the Oak Harbor Wildcats.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Snohomish; Jan. 11

Lynnwood 11 11 18 19 — 59

Snohomish 16 16 9 13 — 54

Lynnwood individual scoring: Jerry Boston 16, Jayden Acosta-Newsome 12, Josh Siscar 9, Timmy Taing 7, Edgar Bernabe 7, Gabe Newson 6, Jordan Glover 2, Carson Speegle

Snohomish individual scoring: Wes Ostlund 16, Kolton Smith 13, Grady Kentch 11, Tayte Conover 7, Joshua Vandergriend 5, Jacob Brandvold 2

Records: Lynnwood 4-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-8 overall; Snohomish 2-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-8 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 16; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Snohomish at Lynnwood, Jan. 11

Snohomish 8 16 17 23 — 64

Lynnwood 2 9 8 12 — 31

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 10, Mia Jones 8, Amayah Kirkman 7, Emily Whybark 3, Madison Steele 2, Eli Vazquez 1, Katelyn Kesinger, Marika Canda, Taylor Staheli, Jayden Angell, Chelsy Macias, Hailey Johnson, Cassidy Johnson

Snohomish individual scoring: Courtney Perry 17, Maya Duchesne 14, Kaylin Beckman 13, Kinslee Gallatin 6, Cheyenne Rodgers 4, Ella Gallatin 4, Heather Bartlett 4, Kayla Soderstrom 2, Bree Nichols, Averie Allbaugh, Gracie VanAssche

Records: Lynnwood 3-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-7 overall; Snohomish 7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-6 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Shorewood High School

— By Doug Petrowski