Royals basketball roundup: Boys defeat Mount Baker, girls lose to West Valley

The Lynnwood Royals boys basketball team earned its first win of the 2019-2020 season on Saturday with a 58-50 victory over the Mount Baker Mountaineers on Day 2 of the Blaine Holiday Tournament at Blaine High School.

The Royals and Mountaineers played an even first half. the two teams were tied at 11-11 after the first quarter and again at 24-24 at intermission. But Lynnwood was able to inch away in the second half to pick up the win.

Taequan McMillan led the Royals in scoring with 22 points; Josh Siscar contributed 15 points in the victory.

The win ends the Royals’ seven-game losing streak.

In other action from the Blaine Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Lummi Nation defeated University Prep (Seattle) 49-30 and Stanwood crushed Blaine 76-52.

In other Lynnwood sports on Saturday, the Royals’ girls basketball team fell to the West Valley Rams 59-49 in a non-league matchup played at West Valley High School in Yakima. The loss came a day after the Royals had suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Eisenhower Cadets Friday.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mount Baker vs. Lynnwood, Dec. 28

Mount Baker 11 13 16 10 — 50

Lynnwood 11 13 20 14 — 58

Lynnwood individual scoring: Taequan McMillan 22, Josh Siscar 15, Jordan Glover 9, Tommy McMahon 6, Edgar Bernabe 2, Markus Warren 2, Lucas Shiferaw 2, Jamey McDougall

Blaine individual scoring: (not reported)

Records: Lynnwood 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7 overall; Mount Baker 0-2 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 2-6 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Stanwood; Friday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at West Valley (Yakima), Dec. 28

Lynnwood 11 13 9 16 — 49

West Valley 18 8 19 14 — 59

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 16, Chloe Clark 13, Madison Steele 7, Marika Canda 6, Emily Whybark 5, Katelyn Kesinger 2, Arianna Ilog, Hailey Johnson, Nikki Gossler

West Valley individual scoring: (not reported)

Records: Lynnwood 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7 overall; West Valley 2-1 in Columbia Basin Big 9 League, 4-5 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Stanwood; Friday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Eisenhower, Dec. 27

Lynnwood 16 8 13 10 3 — 50

Eisenhower 6 18 13 10 13 — 60

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 30, Madison Steele 11, Marika Canda 4, Emily Whybark 3, Arianna Ilog 2, Katelyn Kesinger, Hailey Johnson, Cassidy Johnsen, Nikki Gossler, Paige Thompson

Eisenhower individual scoring: Kiana Yesiki 25, Mia Rodriguez 14, Lexi Tobiness 12, Jessica Valentinez 5, Macie Woody 2, Kyra Webber 2, Eboni Johnson, Gabby Verduzco, Samantha Valdez, Mia Stenhilb

— By Doug Petrowski