Royals basketball roundup: Boys, girls defeated in away games Friday

Both the Lynnwood Royals boys and girls basketball teams traveled far from home on Friday only to lose games in non-league contests.

The Lynnwood boys fell to the Blaine Borderites 69-56 in a Blaine Holiday Tournament game played at Blaine High School. The Royals will next challenge the Mount Baker Mountaineers during day two of the tourney Saturday.

The Lady Royals lost to the Eisenhower Cadets 60-50 in a non-league matchup played Friday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima. The Royals will stay in the central Washington city on Saturday to take on the West Valley Rams.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood vs. Blaine, Dec. 27 (Day 1 of the Blaine Holiday Tournament in Blaine, WA)

Blaine 69 – Lynnwood 56

Records: Lynnwood 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-7 overall; Blaine 1-1 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 6-1 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mount Baker; Saturday, Dec. 28; 1 p.m. at Blaine High School (Day 2 of the Blaine Holiday Tournament)

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Eisenhower, Dec. 27

Eisenhower 60 – Lynnwood 50

Records: Lynnwood 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-6 overall; Eisenhower 1-1 in 4A Columbia Basin Big 9 League, 2-5 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus West Valley (Yakima); Saturday, Dec. 28; 3 p.m. at West Valley High School

— By Doug Petrowski