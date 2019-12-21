Royals basketball roundup: Boys, girls fall to Everett

Both the Lynnwood Royals’ boys and girls basketball teams suffered heartbreaking losses on Friday: The boys’ squad came within two points of their first victory of the season while the Lady Royals’ fell three points short of grabbing a win.

The Lynnwood boys lost to the Everett Seagulls 61-59 in a Wesco League contest played at Everett High School. Meanwhile, the Seagulls girls team traveled to Lynnwood, where they defeated the Royals 48-45.

Both Royals’ squads will be far from home for their next outings: The boys will take on the Blaine Borderites Friday, Dec. 27, as part of the Blaine Holiday Tourney while the Lady Royals will head to Yakima that same day to challenge the Eisenhower Cadets.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Everett, Dec. 20

Everett 61 – Lynnwood 59

Records: Lynnwood 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-6 overall; Everett 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-3 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Blaine; Friday, Dec. 27; 4 p.m. at Blaine High School (part of the Blaine Holiday Tourney)

Prep Girls Basketball: Everett at Lynnwood, Dec. 20

Everett 48 – Lynnwood 45

Records: Lynnwood 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-5 overall; Everett 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Eisenhower; Friday, Dec. 27, 6 p.m. at Eisenhower High School in Yakima