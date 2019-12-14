Royals basketball roundup: Boys, girls lose to Inglemoor

The Lynnwood Royals boys and girls basketball teams played a unique doubleheader against their counterparts at Inglemoor High School on Friday night — and both Lynnwood squads had rough outings against the Vikings.

The Lynnwood boys ran out of gas against a bigger and stronger Inglemoor team, resulting in a 71-46 loss.

The Royals trailed by just eight points, 43-35, after three quarters, but the Vikings sunk five three-pointers and scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to down Lynnwood.

Taequan McMillan tallied 17 points while Thanh Vo added 12 points to lead the Royals. Inglemoor had four players reach double figures in scoring, led by the 17 points of Zach Shimek.

In the girls’ game, Inglemoor put together a 20-0 run that covered almost all of the second quarter then outscored Lynnwood 23-4 in the final quarter to earn a 69-30 victory.

The Royals converted just two of 15 shots from the field in the fateful second and fourth quarters combined, giving the team little chance of staying close to the Vikings.

Nakia Boston led Lynnwood with 15 points; Inglemoor’s Lucy Young topped all scorers in the contest with 18 points.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Inglemoor, Dec. 13

Lynnwood 10 17 8 11 — 46

Inglemoor 18 14 11 28 — 71

Lynnwood individual scoring: Taequan McMillan 17, Thanh Vo 12, Josh Siscar 7, Tommy McMahon 6, Zach Newson 4, Edgar Bernabe, Jordan Glover, Abraham Kidane, Lucas Shiferaw

Inglemoor individual scoring: Zach Shimek 17, Brady Casto 14, Dawson Tucker 12, Peter Hansen 10, Logan Russell 5, Zach Hedge 4, Tim Donahue 4, Gavin Hudkins 3, Aidan Bennett 2, Nick Smith, Murphy Blackburn

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-4 overall; Inglemoor 2-0 in 4A KingCo Conference Crown Division, 2-0 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Wednesday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Inglemoor, Dec. 13

Lynnwood 11 4 11 4 — 30

Inglemoor 14 17 15 23 — 69

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 15, Madison Steele 4, Arianna Ilog 3, Paige Thompson 2, Faith Roberts 2, Cassidy Johnsen 2, Nikki Gossler 1, Sara McArthur 1, Marika Canda, Emily Whybark, Tamara Lukic

Inglemoor individual scoring: Lucy Young 18, Colbi Zorich 14, Isabella Reed 12, Katelyn Laccinole 7, Aina Engelbrekt 5, Eliza Knopf 5, Abby Haller 3, Chantelle Macke 3, Duley Solomon 2, Sofia Peguignot, Dagny Porter, Denisha Nash

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-4 overall; Inglemoor 1-0 in 4A KingCo Conference Crown Division, 3-0 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

— By Doug Petrowski