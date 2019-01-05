Royals basketball roundup: Boys, girls lose to Marysville-Getchell

Big individual performances sunk the Lynnwood Royals’ boys and girls basketball teams on Friday as both squads went down to their counterparts at Marysville-Getchell High School.

The Royal boys had no answer for Marysville-Getchell’s Malakhi Knight as the sophomore point guard scored 29 points to lead the Chargers to a 60-48 win over Lynnwood in a Wesco League boys basketball game held at Lynnwood High School.

Jerry Boston tallied 19 points for Lynnwood, which saw its Wesco League record fall to 3-2, 4-7 overall.

In Lynnwood girls basketball action, Mikail Montez scored 24 points to lead the Chargers to a 58-39 victory over the Royals in a key Wesco League girls basketball matchup played at Marysville-Getchell High School.

Amayah Kirkman and Nakia Boston led Lynnwood with 16 and 13 points respectively, but the rest of the Lady Royals were held to just 10 points in the loss.

Prep Boys Basketball: Marysville-Getchell at Lynnwood, Jan. 4

Getchell 20 16 15 9 — 60

Lynnwood 11 9 13 15 — 48

Lynnwood individual scoring: Jerry Boston 19, Gabe Newson 9, Jayden Acosta-Newsome 8, Edgar Bernabe 8, Jordan Glover 2, Josh Siscar 2, Timmy Taing, Jalen Francisco, Carson Speegle, Anthony Williams

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Malakhi Knight 29, Caleb Kaellmer 9, Chase Showalter 9, Lul William 6, Josiah Koellmer 3, Jesse Donk 2, Mejinta Adams-Taylor 2, Dylan Rice, Cole Norton

Records: Lynnwood 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-7 overall; Marysville-Getchell 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-6 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Arlington; Monday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Arlington High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Marysville-Getchell, Jan. 4

Lynnwood 7 11 10 11 — 39

Getchell 11 15 15 17 — 58

Lynnwood individual scoring: Amayah Kirkman 16, Nakia Boston 13, Taylor Staheli 5, Emily Whybark 3, Madison Steele 2, Katelyn Kesinger, Marika Canda

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Mikail Montez 24, Sydney Norton 11, Kiki Green 8, Maddy Grandbois 6, Kortney Crane 6, Brionna Palm 2, Madison Hagglund 1, Alexus Atkins

Records: Lynnwood 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-5 overall; Marysville-Getchell 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-2 overallLynnwood next game: versus Arlington; Tuesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski