Royals basketball roundup: Boys, girls suffer one-point losses to Snohomish

The Lynnwood Royals’ boys and girls basketball teams each lost by one point to their counterparts from Snohomish on Friday. The boys’ squad was defeated 46-45 at Lynnwood High School while the Lady Royals fell to the Panthers 39-38 at Snohomish High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Snohomish at Lynnwood, Jan. 17

Snohomish 11 8 10 17 — 46

Lynnwood 13 9 7 16 — 45

Lynnwood individual scoring: Taequan McMillan 12, Abraham Kidane 8, Tommy McMahon 7, Josh Siscar 6, Thanh Vo 5, Zach Newson 4, Edgar Bernabe 3, Lucas Shiferaw

Snohomish individual scoring: Caden Keithley 14, Blake Pesznecker 8, Wes Ostlund 8, Kyle Hampton 7, Jacob Brandvold 6, Grayson Anderson 3, Joshua Vandergriend, Casey Rugg, Trevor Ren

Records: Lynnwood 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-10 overall; Snohomish 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-7 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Arlington; Saturday, Jan. 18; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Snohomish, Jan. 17

Lynnwood 6 10 13 9 — 38

Snohomish 15 8 7 9 — 39

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 22, Emily Whybark 11, Madison Steele 4, Arianna Ilog 1, Katelyn Kesinger, Hailey Johnson, Cassidy Johnsen, Chloe Clark

Snohomish individual scoring: Ella Gallatin 17, Sara Rodgers 6, Kaylin Beckman 6, Kinslee Gallatin 6, Gracie VanAssche 2, Cheyenne Rodgers 2, Averie Allbaugh, Kayla Soderstrom, Kali Cole, Jada Andresen

Records: Lynnwood 4-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-8 overall; Snohomish 5-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-8 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Arlington; Monday, Jan. 20; 7:15 p.m. at Arlington High School