Royals basketball roundup: Boys take loss, girls win vs. Spartans

The Lynnwood Royals boys basketball team had no answer for Stanwood’s Cort Roberson as the junior guard poured in 39 points to lead the Spartans to an 80-56 Wesco League victory over the Royals in a game played Friday at Stanwood High School.

Roberson, who entered the contest averaging 21 points per outing, converted shot attempts on Friday from inside, midrange and — especially damaging to the prospects of the Royals — from the outside; Roberson sunk seven of nine attempts from beyond the three-point arc.

Despite Roberson’s performance, the Royals had stayed within striking range of the Spartans throughout the game. Lynnwood trailed by just five points, 48-43, a little past the midway point of the third quarter, but Stanwood then went on a 12-0 run to pull away and take control of the game.

Thanh Vo led Lynnwood in scoring with 17 points; Taequan McMillian added 14 points while Josh Siscar contributed 11 points.

The Royals’ girls basketball team, on the other hand, had a better outcome against their counterparts from Stanwood Friday. The Lady Royals defeated the Lady Spartans 51-45 at Lynnwood High School.

Senior Nakia Boston scored a season-high 35 points in the game in the Royals’ victory.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Stanwood, Jan. 3

Lynnwood 16 15 17 8 — 56

Stanwood 24 16 20 20 — 80

Lynnwood individual scoring: Thanh Vo 17, Taequan McMillian 14, Josh Siscar 11, Jordan Glover 7, Tommy McMahan 4, Edgar Bernabe 3, Abraham Kidane

Stanwood individual scoring: Cort Roberson 39, Jake Cleary 6, Kaeden McGlothin 11, Cam Everett 4, Mack Hepper 3, Jack Oldow 2, Owen Thayer 2, Brandt Gilbertson 2, Dom Angelshaug 1, Connor Schlepp, Darren Smith, Zane Strieby

Records: Lynnwood 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-8 overall; Stanwood 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Oak Harbor; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Stanwood at Lynnwood, Jan. 3

Stanwood 14 12 9 10 — 45

Lynnwood 17 11 11 12 — 51

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 35, Emily Whybark 8, Arianna Ilog 4, Cassidy Johnsen 2, Chloe Clark 2, Madison Steele, Hailey Johnson, Marika Canda, Katelyn Kesinger

Stanwood individual scoring: Grace Walker 10, Tatum Brager 8, Shelby Lund 6, Madison Plautz 5, Rachel Dunning 4, Viv Berrett 4, Gabriella Green 3, Ava Cook 3, Chloe Santeford 2, Paige Almanza

Records: Lynnwood 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-7 overall; Stanwood 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-6 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Oak Harbor; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

— By Doug Petrowski