Royals basketball roundup: Boys win, girls lose vs. Archbishop Murphy

The Lynnwood Royals’ boys and girls basketball teams split their matchups with the boys and girls squads of the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats on Friday as the home teams picked up the victories.

At Lynnwood High School, the Royals’ boys squad overcame an 18-9 first-quarter deficit to slip past the Wildcats 45-43. Jayden Acosta-Newcome scored 12 points to lead Lynnwood; teammate Jerry Boston recorded 11 points in the win.

Ar Archbishop Murphy High School, the Lady Royals couldn’t keep pace with the No. 3 2A team in the state as Lynnwood fell to the Lady Wildcats 66-44. Amayah Kirkman scored 20 points for the Royals, but it wasn’t enough against Archbishop Murphy, ranked third in the latest WIAA 2A RPI state rankings.

The Lynnwood boys and girls hoop teams have one more game in their respective 2018-2019 regular seasons — the boys squad will travel to Shorecrest on Monday, Feb. 4, to face the Scots while the Lady Royals will host the girls from Shorecrest on the same evening.

Prep Boys Basketball: Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood, Feb. 1

Archbishop Murphy 18 0 9 16 — 43

Lynnwood 9 10 14 12 — 45

Lynnwood individual scoring: Jayden Acosta-Newsome 12, Jerry Boston 11, Andrea Bouah 6, Gabe Newson 5, Anthony Williams 5, Josh Siscar 4, Jalen Francisco 2, Jordan Glover, Timmy Taing, Carson Speegle, Edgar Bernabe

Archbishop Murphy individual scoring: Cole Calnon 11, Dillon Halpin 8, Jaxon Miller 8, Eric LaMarre 7, Sage Oliveria 4, Josh McCarron 3, Lucas Doyle 2, Zach Ingle, Mateo Trimble

Records: Lynnwood 7-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-11 overall; Archbishop Murphy 3-10 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-11 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorecrest; Monday, Feb. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Archbishop Murphy, Feb. 1

Lynnwood 7 8 13 16 — 44

Archbishop Murphy 12 15 18 21 — 66

Lynnwood individual scoring: Amayah Kirkman 20, Emily Whybark 7, Mia Jones 7, Madison Steele 4, Katelyn Kesinger 3, Marika Canda 3, Taylor Staheli, Jayden Angell, Cassidy Johnson

Archbishop Murphy individual scoring: Julia Lucas 21, Kiana Yesiki 17, Audrey Graham 14, Taylor Reed 5, Tori Campbell 5, Alexa Chiangpradit 2, Chloe Jurdana 2, Taylor Campbell, Lily Riojas

Records: Lynnwood 6-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-10 overall; Archbishop Murphy 12-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 17-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorecrest; Monday, Feb. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School