Royals Cheer places 5th at Nationals

The Lynnwood Royals competitive cheer team capped off a busy season this past weekend with a trip to Anaheim, Calif. to compete in the 2019 USA Spirit Nationals. The Royals took home the 5th-place trophy in the Small Varsity Show Cheer Non-Tumbling Advanced Category as well as 10th in the Group Stunt panel.

Three weeks previous, this same squad placed 2nd in the State 2A/3A Non-Tumbling Medium classification, just 1.75 points behind the winner, Steilacoom.

To qualify for the nationals competition, the Royals had submitted a video routine that met the scoring criteria for entry.

“The video submission is hard. You don’t get the same energy and impact performing to a camera like you do a crowd,” said Coach Amber Torres.

“We cleared the minimum required score by quite a bit. Other teams had to go through a regional process in order to qualify,” she added.

In the Group Stunt category, Lynnwood competed against 44 other schools before placing 10th overall. The Non-Tumbling Advanced competition consisted of 18 teams on day one. with eight teams advancing to the day-two finals.

In the finals, the Royals were seeded 7th out of the eight finalists but finished in 5th place overall.

The 2-minute, 30-second routine performed by the 15-member competitive group was essentially the same routine they used at the state competition, but with a couple upgrades.

“It’s been the same consistent routine, I think they’ve just gotten better at it, and we’ve been executing a lot better,” Torres said.

“They were great,” she continued. “This is the first time we’ve competed at nationals as Lynnwood High School. I think it showed them a wider array of what the nation has to offer as far as cheerleading goes, so it was nice to compete against people outside of our normal state circuit. I think they held their own very well.”

Looking ahead to next year, the Royals graduate just two members of the competition team, returning 13, so they should be strong contenders in competition next year.

— By Scott Williams