Royals edge Mavs to earn state berth; Meadowdale drops to consolation round

With the tying run on third, Lynnwood relief pitcher Tommy McMahon struck out Meadowdale’s Tyler Brummitt to clinch a state berth for the Royals and advance them to the District 1 3A championship game Saturday at Funko field in Everett against the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors.

Lynnwood jumped out to an early lead, scoring one in the first inning, only to have the Mavs even it up the next half inning.

It would remain tied until the fourth inning when sophomore Jace Hampson laced a lead-off double to the gap in right center field. He came around to score later in the inning to give the Royals a 2-1 lead.

Lynnwood would add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly to center by Leyon Camantigue, scoring Mason Lane and increasing the Royals’ lead to 3-1 going into the seventh.

Meadowdale pushed one run across and got the tying run to third, but McMahon closed the door to end it for the Royals win, 3-2.

Lynnwood will play in the District 1 3A Championship game vs. Edmonds-Woodway Warriors at Funko Field in Everett on Saturday, May 14th. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

Meadowdale will play at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Funko Field in Everett against the Stanwood Spartans in a winner-to-state, loser-out game.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams