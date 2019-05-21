Royals, Mavs headed to Tacoma this week for state track and field championships

Ready to make up for lost time, Lynnwood’s Alex Nguyen is leading a contingent of five Royals to the WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships that begin on Thursday, May 23, at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Nguyen will be competing in the 3A boys 100 meter dash; the 3A boys 200 meter dash; and — with teammates Pavin Soumpholphakdy, David Weitkamp and Adrian Morgan — the 3A boys 4×100 meter relay.

After shin splints kept Nguyen from qualifying for postseason track meets last year, the senior came into this season at full health and inspired to push himself to his highest potential.

“The hard work’s paid off this season, definitely,” Nguyen said. “Last year I was a little bit weaker because I was injured … but this year, that motivated me to become better.”

“I felt really confident this year and I’ve wanted to have a really strong end to the season because this is my last year,” he added.

Nguyen has been finishing 2019 strong; last week the senior won the District 1 3A boys 100 meter dash, placed second in the district 3A boys 200 meters and helped his 4×100 meter relay team beat their competition at the district meet.

Now Nguyen has his sights set on the WIAA state meet; and while coming home with medals from state this week would be great, Nguyen said he gets more satisfaction from bettering personal times he has previously run at in his events.

“I think beating myself and getting PR’s (personal records) feels much better than just first places,” Nguyen explained.

And why does Nguyen even compete in track, something he started doing in seventh grade? “I just love the feeling of running as hard as you can,” he answered. “That feeling never gets old. It’s the best feeling ever.”

Prep Track: Lynnwood, Meadowdale at the WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships, May 23-25, at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma

Event schedule (Lynnwood, Meadowdale competitors):

— Raymond Free (Meadowdale), 3A boys triple jump – Thursday, 5:40 a.m.

— David Weitkamp (Lynnwood), 3A boys javelin – Friday, 10 a.m.

— Raymond Free (Meadowdale), 3A boys long jump – Friday, 10:10 a.m.

— Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 3A boys 100 meter dash prelims – Friday, 11:00 a.m.; 3A boys 100 meter dash finals (if qualified) – Saturday, 12:20 p.m.

— Christina Savenkova (Lynnwood), 3A girls 800 meter run prelims – Friday, 12:25 p.m.; 3A girls 800 meter run finals (if qualified) – Saturday, 11:15 a.m.

— Pavin Soumpholphakdy, David Weitkamp, Alex Nguyen, Adrian Morgan (Lynnwood), 3A boys 4×100 meter relay prelims – Friday, 2:30 p.m.; 3A boys 4×100 meter relay finals – Saturday, 1:15 p.m.

— Sesley Love (Meadowdale), 3A girls 400 meter dash prelims- Friday, 4:00 p.m.; 3A girls 400 meter dash finals (if qualified) – Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

— Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 3A boys 200 meter dash prelims – Friday, 5:15 p.m.; 3A boys 200 meter dash finals (if qualified) – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

— By Doug Petrowski