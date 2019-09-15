Royals, Mavs Saturday sports roundup: Cross country, girls soccer, boys tennis results

Runners from Meadowdale, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds-Woodway High Schools were among the more than 1,200 student athletes competing in the first major prep cross country meet of the season, the Gear Up Sports Northwest Preview/Sehome Invite, held Saturday at Civic Stadium in Bellingham – and a number of local runners brought home top-10 finishes.

The races, broken up into class divisions (and a boys’ junior varsity heat), drew competitors from 42 Washington state high schools and one school from Surrey, British Columbia.

Mountlake Terrace’s Alex Williams and Edmonds-Woodway’s Jacob Willcox earned the top finishes among Edmonds School District runners, placing second and third respectively in the senior boys division.

Meadowdale’s Deklund DeBell finished fourth in the sophomore boys race, E-W’s Logan Bury placed seventh in the junior boys division while Warrior teammate Reese LeCompte, a junior, earned seventh in the boys junior varsity race.

On the girls’ side, E-W’s Ellie Gard finished third in the girls senior race, the Warriors’ Jemma Willcox grabbed fourth in the sophomore girls division, Lynnwood’s Christina Savenkova earned eighth in the senior girls race and Terrace’s Jolie Davison ran to a ninth place finish in the freshman girls race.

To view all the results from the 2019 Gear Up Sports Northwest Preview / Sehome Invite, click www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/Results/Meet.aspx?Meet=156721&show=all.

In other sports results, the Lynnwood Lady Royals were tripped up by the Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3-2 in a non-league girls soccer match played Saturday at Edmonds Stadium while the Lady Royals volleyball team went 1-3-1 at the SunDome Volleyball Festival on Saturday. On Friday, the Meadowdale Mavericks boys tennis team fell to the North Creek Jaguars 5-2.

Prep Cross Country: Gear Up Sports Northwest Preview/Sehome Invite, Sept. 14 (2-mile course at Civic Stadium in Bellingham)

Meadowdale, Lynnwood top-10 finishes:

— Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale), 4th in the sophomore boys division, 10:51.14

— Christina Savenkova (Lynnwood), 8th in the senior girls division, 12:49.09

Meadowdale next meet: at the Three Course Challenge; Saturday, Sept. 21; 9 a.m. at Camp Rilea in Seaside, Oregon

Lynnwood next meet: versus Archbishop Murphy, Cascade, Glacier Peak, Mariner; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 3:45 p.m. at Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood

Prep Girls Soccer: Mount Vernon at Lynnwood, Sept. 14

Mount Vernon 2 1 — 3

Lynnwood 0 2 — 2

Goal scorers:

— Kennedy McKinnon (Mount Vernon), 2 goals

— Lila Faber (Mount Vernon)

— Bayley Roberts (Lynnwood)

— Alayjah Andry (Lynnwood)

Records: Lynnwood 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-3-0 overall; Mount Vernon 0-0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-1-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Arlington; Thursday, Sept. 19; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Volleyball: Lynnwood at the SunDome Volleyball Festival, Sept. 14

Lynnwood results: Charles Wright defeated Lynnwood 25-22, 25-14 in Pool 6 play; Mountain View split with Lynnwood 25-20, 20-25 in Pool 6 play; Lewiston defeated Lynnwood 25-21, 25-12 in Pool 6 play; Lynnwood defeated Toppenish 25-19, 25-19 in No.4 seed bracket play; Kennewick defeated Lynnwood 25-21, 25-20 in No.4 seed bracket play

Lynnwood next match: versus Arlington; Thursday, Sept. 19; 7 p.m. at Arlington High School

Prep Boys Tennis: North Creek at Meadowdale, Sept. 13

North Creek 5 – Meadowdale 2

Singles: Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) defeated Shri Iyer (North Creek) 6-2, 6-4; Pranaz Shaji (North Creek) defeated Ylli Berisha (Meadowdale) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Noah Rodgers (North Creek) defeated Zach White (Meadowdale) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Bishi Ani (North Creek) defeated Daniel Tameishi (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Trent Ward / Yug Prohit (North Creek) defeated Andy Kellam / Gunner Hall (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-0; Eric Kim / John O’Connell (Meadowdale) defeated Kai Geller / Vivek Chii (North Creek) 6-3, 6-2; Ian Frigallana / Justin Dahn (North Creek) defeated Tristan Angeles / Daniel Lee (Meadowdale) 6-2, 6-2

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-1 overall; North Creek 0-0 in 4A KingCo Conference, 1-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Oak Harbor; Monday, Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski