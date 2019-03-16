Royals sports roundup: Baseball, softball teams lose to KingCo opponents

The Lynnwood Royals’ baseball and softball teams both suffered road losses on Friday in non-conference contests played against KingCo Conference foes.

The Royals’ baseball squad, after winning their opening game of the season on Thursday in walk-off fashion, had the tables turned on Friday, losing 4-3 to the North Creek Jaguars at North Creek High School in Bothell. The Jaguars came from behind to capture the victory, scoring single runs in the fifth, sixth and final innings to defeat the Royals.

The Lynnwood softball team lost 10-0 to the Lake Washington Kangaroos at Lake Washington High School Friday.

Prep Baseball: Lynnwood at North Creek, Mar. 15

Lynnwood 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3 4 2

North Creek 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 — 4 5 4

Winning pitcher: Patrick Armstrong (North Creek)

Losing pitcher: Carson Speegle (Lynnwood)

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-1 overall; North Creek 0-0 in 4A KingCo Conference, 1-1 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mariner; Monday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Mariner High School in Everett

Prep Softball: Lynnwood at Lake Washington, March 15

Lake Washington 10 – Lynnwood 0

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-3 overall; Lake Washington 0-0 in 2A/3A KingCo Conference, 2-1 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mariner; Monday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School